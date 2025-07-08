WWE's Kevin Owens Opens Up About Shared Trauma With Cathy Kelly During Saudi Trip

As WWE fans know, Cathy Kelly and Kevin Owens have a strong friendship, at one point co-hosting a WWE YouTube series together. However, some may not know an incident that bonded the two forever.

Owens speaks on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" regarding an almost catastrophic event when a golf cart escorting himself, Kelly, and Jamie Noble flipped over in the sand dunes in Saudi Arabia during the Greatest Royal Rumble weekend.

"We went through something pretty traumatic together. It sounds silly when we talk about the cart flipping in Saudi in the middle of the desert, in the middle of the night. It was wild, man," Owens recalled. "The guy driving, he's like, 'put your seatbelts on, if we start flipping, it probably won't happen, but if we start rolling, just make sure you keep your arms in.' After we get the safety briefing, Cathy jumps in, doesn't get the safety briefing. But, whatever, we're not gonna roll, why would we roll?"

Owens' confidence in not rolling over soon vanished when he realized their cart was in danger. He recounts that fortunately, Jamie Noble provided some comedic relief as they sat upside down in the golf cart.

"As we start going, in my mind, I go, Cathy doesn't know to keep her f*****' hands in. So I just reached around and grabbed her arms. And as we're rolling, I'm holding onto her. I didn't save her life, I didn't save her arms, but I tried to make sure she was f*****' safe. And then both of us experienced this incredible thing. We're upside down in this golf cart, sand pouring down our face, our ears, and all we hear is Jamie Noble going, 'my ribs, my ribs, my ribs, oh I'm okay'"

Cathy Kelly recently relayed her memories of the Saudi incident, claiming Owens saved her life.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.

