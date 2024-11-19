Cathy Kelley Explains How WWE Star Kevin Owens Saved Her Life In Saudi Arabia

Of all the wrestling friendships one would think of, the one between WWE star Kevin Owens and WWE personality Cathy Kelley isn't at the top of the list. And yet, the two have been tight for years, even briefly hosting "The Cathy Kelley and Kevin Owens" show on YouTube during this past winter. But there's perhaps no greater sign of how strong their friendship is than an incident when the two were in Saudi Arabia for work some time ago.

Speaking with "B4theBell," Kelley revealed that her and Owens were involved in an incident that could've resulted in serious injury, and in Kelley's opinion, potentially even worse. She ultimately credits Owens for the two of them coming out of the situation with only minor bumps and bruises.

"We just got into a kind of traumatizing accident when we were in Saudi Arabia when we were in a dune buggy," Kelly said. "I kind of credit him for saving my life in that moment. We rolled three and a half times in a dune buggy. He said his initial instinct was to protect me. I was holding onto a safety rail, he was right behind me. We could have gotten much more banged up than we did. We were really lucky that we walked out of it relatively unscathed."

Kelley's friendship with Owens appears to be in stark contrast with some of Owens' onscreen relationships in WWE, which have often seen him betray former friends. That was certainly the case for Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton over the past few months, as Owens has turned his back on both men, and recently sent Orton to the shelf after he hit Orton with a piledriver on Orton's injured neck.

