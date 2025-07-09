AEW's Jeff Jarrett Was Shocked TNA Didn't Try To Sign This Former WWE Star In 2010

Given his successful runs in Ring of Honor, WWE, and AEW over the course of his Hall of Fame career, Bryan Danielson seemingly has accomplished everything there is to do in American wrestling. But one notable omission from Danielson's career is the fact that he never wrestled a match for TNA. It wasn't for a lack of trying on TNA's part, however, as the promotion pursued Danielson at least once during his career, most notably when Paul Heyman was in talks to join the promotion, only for it to never materialize.

Danielson's AEW co-worker, and former opponent, Jeff Jarrrett was either in charge or near the top of TNA's front office during that time period, and on the latest episode of "My World" was asked how Danielson didn't wind up in TNA. Jarrett admitted that Danielson wasn't on the company's radar back when TNA was signing talents like Samoa Joe to the promotion in the mid-2000s, but that he might've been in 2010 if Danielson had stayed on the free agent market following his unexpected firing from WWE for choking out Justin Roberts.

"When this went down, I was like 'Damn...they let this guy go?'" Jarrett said. "Because I was...I guess you could say shocked that 'Wait, he choked a guy at ringside, so how...' I just didn't think, it didn't sound like...if the guy did go into business for himself, it wasn't too far out of bounds to warrant termination. Maybe their decision will be TNA's win. And like you said, 'Oh, they hired him back. Okay.' So that was kind of a slap on the wrist."

