Swerve Strickland Voices Frustrations With Will Ospreay After AEW All In: 2025 Development

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay's new-formed bond is already being tested. On the 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite," Ospreay tried to goad The Young Bucks into putting their Executive Vice President titles on the line at AEW All In: Texas by offering a 1-year ban on the world title for both Ospreay and Swerve, should they lose to the Bucks on July 12. While Swerve and The Bucks ultimately agreed to the stipulation, Swerve took to social media to voice his displeasure.

"U really piss me off sometimes bruv," Strickland wrote on X (formerly Twitter), along with a photo of Swerve begrudgingly shaking Ospreay's hand. While The Young Bucks are putting their EVP titles on the line, Ospreay made it clear last night that he and Swerve are more interested in giving the EVP titles to the AEW fans in a symbolic gesture.

U really piss me off sometimes bruv pic.twitter.com/PZP7b86nLJ — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 3, 2025

Swerve's reign as AEW World Champion last year kept Will Ospreay from being able to have a crowning moment in Wembley Stadium, putting the two men at odds for almost a full year. It wasn't until Swerve tried to redeem himself earlier this year, fighting AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Dynasty, that his former rivals like Ospreay and even Hangman Page seemed to come around to his side.

Ospreay is currently undefeated at All In, having beaten Chris Jericho and MJF at the 2023 and 2024 editions of the event respectively. The Bucks are currently split at 50/50, as they hold a win over FTR and The Acclaimed last year, but lost to FTR at the 2023 event. As it stands, Swerve Strickland has yet to win a match at AEW All In, losing a tag team Coffin Match in 2023 to Darby Allin and Sting, and losing the AEW World Championship in the main event of last year's event.