WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Only Won World Title Because Of Eddie Guerrero

The late Eddie Guerrero helped elevate many stars during his career, and one WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, has given credit to "Latino Heat" for his iconic career.

Mysterio and Guerrero, who were close friends, both teamed and feuded with each other in WWE. Following Guerrero's sad passing, Mysterio, in a way, benefitted, as fans saw a part of Guerrero in him. The legendary luchador discussed Guerrero's influence and how his death helped elevate him, during a recent interview with "La Platica."

"I really, to this day, think that if Eddie Guerrero, [who] left us in 2005, and right after he passed, is when I was given the opportunity to wrestle at the Royal Rumble, became the winner of the Royal Rumble and went on to win the world title at WrestleMania. I feel like a lot of that, or a majority of that, was because the connection that Eddie and I had, that the fans would see Eddie through me in a way," said Mysterio. "So that was very special for me. I think that took me to another level. Definitely."

In another recent interview, Mysterio revealed that Pat Patterson had suggested to Vince McMahon that Mysterio win the title after Guerrero's passing.

A few months after Guerrero's death, Mysterio won the men's Royal Rumble match in 2006 after entering the match at #2. He then went on to main event WrestleMania later that year and won his first world title when he defeated Randy Orton and Kurt Angle.

Angle, who held the title heading into WrestleMania, had also claimed that he wasn't supposed to lose the title and that his reign was meant to be longer, but Guerrero's death resulted in Mysterio winning the championship, as the 619 star was, in many respects, representing Guerrero. The title was Mysterio's first of three world titles in his incredible WWE career.