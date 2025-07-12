The Weird Ronda Rousey Encounter That Rubbed Booker T Wrong

There's no doubt that former UFC star Ronda Rousey ruffled some feathers with her talent during her six-year stint with WWE, often making headlines due to her public comments about the company or her attitude towards fans and colleagues. Whether it was engaging in social media wars with Becky Lynch or having squandered her friendship with Liv Morgan, Rousey struggled to get along with some of the company's top stars. However, one WWE Hall of Famer that Rousey frustrated on more than one occasion was none other than Booker T, who was vocal about his dislike of the former women's champion.

During a YouTube vlog ahead of her WrestleMania 35 match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Rousey famously called WWE "fake" and "scripted" while complaining about others telling her to avoid breaking kayfabe. Her comments not only upset many within the wrestling industry but also prompted Booker T to address the issue on his podcast "Hall of Fame," stating that her words were a "slap in the face" to the women's locker room. That said, a separate incident with Rousey's entourage is what truly annoyed the "WWE NXT" commentator.

At WrestleMania 34, where Rousey made her in-ring WWE debut, Booker T was backstage at the event in catering, where he decided to watch the Masters tournament on his phone, while others enjoyed WrestleMania on a monitor. However, Booker would be interrupted by somebody in Rousey's crew, who asked him to turn down the volume on his phone because Ronda was about to perform. The five-time WCW Champion claimed on his podcast that his phone wasn't as loud as everybody in catering and the monitor, explaining that the person clearly didn't understand the business and had no backstage etiquette.