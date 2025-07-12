The Wyatt Sicks Spark Disappointment In WWE Fans So Far
Leading up to and initially after their debut, fans had high expectations of The Wyatt Sicks, especially when it seemed like WWE was fully leaning into the supernatural element of the group after they "massacred" the backstage locker room. However, the online sentiment today seems a lot more dreary, as fans have begun to voice their opinions about the faction's handling and lack of mystique as well as veterans pointing out that the Wyatt Sicks already hurt their legitimacy, but are these concerns truly valid or just internet buzz?
According to the comments on a subreddit post over on r/WWE, online fans are losing hope in the Wyatt Sicks. The post itself expressed that there's a feeling that the whole group seems to be flopping, despite every member being beloved and underrated. However, the inconsistent appearances and overall feel seem to suggest that they're failing. One of the comments suggested that the Wyatt Sicks are simply banking off of Bray Wyatt's gimmick, which he did better, and further suggested that WWE simply doesn't have the heart to release Bo Dallas due to a PR nightmare.
Another user added that Nikki Cross specifically has had no success on the main roster and added that Dexter Lumis is being wasted on the faction. However, one user criticized the entire thread, noting that the Wyatt Sicks always gets huge crowd reactions, dominates in views and likes on YouTube, and dismissed the criticism as delusions from idiots. Despite this, some users had lengthy responses, where they suggested how the Wyatt Sicks should be used, and noted that the huge WWE roster is why they can't be utilized the way they should be. But, at the end of the day, these are just fan theories, so what do the veterans say?
Even wrestling veterans aren't pleased with the Wyatt Sicks' booking
The booking and presentation of the Wyatt Sicks has been something that veteran wrestlers have addressed before on their podcasts, and even they have noticed that something is lacking. During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry and Bully Ray specifically criticized the photo the group took with fans when they were spotted at Whataburger shortly after their on-screen debut. Henry was puzzled by the lack of concern when it came to how much WWE invested in their characters, while Bully argued that it was a lack of professionalism. However, Bully added that their concerns might simply be because they're too old school.
In another episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry instead tried to assess the negativity around the Wyatt Sicks, pointing out that the faction needs to be put into a defined role. He then claimed he would book them to be the top heel faction on "SmackDown," taking a note from John Cena's claim that he'll ruin wrestling and noted they should do the same and ruin everyone else's championship aspirations. On the other hand, Rikishi also shared his take on the faction during his "Rikishi Off The Top" podcast, noting that initially it was good to see the group, especially to see Bo Dallas back in action, but since then, the faction has simply lost momentum. He further criticized bringing the Wyatt Sicks back on Bray Wyatt's birthday, as well as the group's disappearance when several members suffered injuries.
Unfortunately for the Wyatt Sicks, it seems that even veterans agree with online fans, and the group might need some serious changes to live up to the hype and finally allow all its members to experience success in WWE.