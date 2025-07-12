The Wyatt Sicks Spark Disappointment In WWE Fans So Far

Leading up to and initially after their debut, fans had high expectations of The Wyatt Sicks, especially when it seemed like WWE was fully leaning into the supernatural element of the group after they "massacred" the backstage locker room. However, the online sentiment today seems a lot more dreary, as fans have begun to voice their opinions about the faction's handling and lack of mystique as well as veterans pointing out that the Wyatt Sicks already hurt their legitimacy, but are these concerns truly valid or just internet buzz?

According to the comments on a subreddit post over on r/WWE, online fans are losing hope in the Wyatt Sicks. The post itself expressed that there's a feeling that the whole group seems to be flopping, despite every member being beloved and underrated. However, the inconsistent appearances and overall feel seem to suggest that they're failing. One of the comments suggested that the Wyatt Sicks are simply banking off of Bray Wyatt's gimmick, which he did better, and further suggested that WWE simply doesn't have the heart to release Bo Dallas due to a PR nightmare.

Another user added that Nikki Cross specifically has had no success on the main roster and added that Dexter Lumis is being wasted on the faction. However, one user criticized the entire thread, noting that the Wyatt Sicks always gets huge crowd reactions, dominates in views and likes on YouTube, and dismissed the criticism as delusions from idiots. Despite this, some users had lengthy responses, where they suggested how the Wyatt Sicks should be used, and noted that the huge WWE roster is why they can't be utilized the way they should be. But, at the end of the day, these are just fan theories, so what do the veterans say?