Rikishi Isn't Thrilled With Wyatt Sicks' WWE Run So Far, Takes Issue With Return

The Wyatt Sicks made their return at the end of last week's "WWE SmackDown," wreaking chaos during a WWE Tag Team Championship match. Wrestling pundits and podcast hosts have spent the last seven days giving their thoughts on the return and the faction as a whole, and that includes Rikishi during the latest "Off The Top." The former WWE star believes the group could use some work.

"It was good to see them back a while ago, especially when [it was] a brother who just lost a brother," Rikishi said. "But I think the momentum from that kind of lost its track, you know what I mean? I don't know. Is it right to bring them back on [Bray Wyatt's] birthday? Was it right to take time off for a bit, especially when you had that big ovation the first time they came through?"

The faction's recent time off wasn't exactly by choice, as Bo Dallas (who portrays Uncle Howdy) was injured. WWE could have opted to keep the group in front of the camera, but it would've been taking precious TV time away from able performers during WrestleMania season.

Rikishi pointed out that Dallas finds himself in a high-pressure situation as the group's leader, as he's now responsible for carrying his late brother's legacy forward in the eyes of the WWE audience. It's not too late for the Wyatt Sicks to find success, but Rikishi hasn't had the best impression of their run thus far, and he feels a different presentation would have benefited their recent return.

"I think the production should've built [things] up a lot better," Rikishi continued. "The lights go off [and] on the screen, there's Bray Wyatt."

Based on how last week's show ended, it seems likely that the Wyatt Sicks will reappear on tonight's "SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.