Backstage News On Absence Of Alexa Bliss & Wyatt Sicks Heading Into WWE WrestleMania

The WrestleMania 41 card seems to be set in stone, and while WWE fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the company's biggest show of the year, others are asking about the WWE Superstars that have not made the final card. Among the missing talent over WrestleMania weekend are The Wyatt Sicks stable, as well as Alexa Bliss, who only made her return to the company after a two year absence at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Sean Ross Sapp was asked about this on Fightful Select, as well as if there are still any plans to have Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks work together on TV due to Bliss' previous work with the late Bray Wyatt. Sapp explained due to Bo "Uncle Howdy" Dallas being injured, the group has been kept off of TV entirely as there are creative plans in place for them, but only as a group. Sapp noted that one WWE source told him that The Wyatt Sicks might have to wait until after WrestleMania to return as there are too many creative directions to adjust at the time of writing.

As for Bliss, Sapp explained that there are still plans to tie her in to The Wyatt Sicks at some point in the future, but that there was no real plans for her outside of that and was taken off of the WrestleMania week schedule. Sapp was unable to confirm exactly when Bliss or The Wyatt Sicks would be back on TV as there has not been a lot of information regarding Dallas' injury. The Wyatt Sicks were last seen on the December 9, 2024 episode of "WWE Raw," where they were defeated by The Miz and The Final Testament, with The Authors of Pain, Rezar and Akam, both being released from the company in the months following that match.