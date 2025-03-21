Backstage News On WWE Status Of Wyatt Sicks & Alexa Bliss Heading Toward WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss made headlines when she returned at the women's Royal Rumble in February, and it was widely expected she would join up with Bray Wyatt tribute stable The Wyatt Sicks. However, Bliss hasn't been seen on TV since failing to win the women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month, and the Sicks haven't been seen since they were defeated by Karrion Kross' (now mostly released) Final Testament faction. Between the lengthy absence of the Sicks reportedly being due to injury and some online confusion regarding a report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that Bliss had been removed from some "WrestleMania week stuff" (later confirmed to be WWE World appearances) some fans had gotten concerned that Bliss and the Sicks might miss WrestleMania.

On Friday, Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter" reported that Bliss will be off TV until the Wyatt Sicks are brought back on "WWE SmackDown." Later the same day, Fightful Select reported that the injured Wyatt Sicks member was actually its leader, Bo Dallas — aka Uncle Howdy — but that Dallas and the group as a whole have recently been cleared to compete. WWE's creative team is reportedly in discussions about when to bring the Sicks back; Fightful couldn't confirm any details on how quickly that might happen, but only that WWE is waiting until "the time is right."

Theories about Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks joining forces have circulated even before she returned to the company and gained steam after quick flashes of the Wyatt Sicks emblem started appearing on the screen when Bliss was on camera. Bliss has long been considered a favorite to be the sixth member of the tribute stable and was in the middle of a storyline with Howdy back in January 2023, when she found herself pregnant and began her two-year sabbatical.