Nic Nemeth Says AEW Needs To Find Some Middle Ground Between These Popular Tag Teams

AEW's tag team division is currently dominated by the reigning champions, the Hurt Syndicate, but the audience has quickly turned towards the fairly new team up of Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight: Jet Speed. According to Nic Nemeth, AEW has a massive opportunity with this rivalry, and in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," he explained what the promotion's creative needs to do with both teams.

"You gotta listen to the crowd, that's who decides if it was good or bad that night or the next week they tune in," Nemeth opined. "What else can you do when those guys, when the Hurt Syndicate is so dominant?" He then pointed out how everyone knows that anyone who just steps up directly to the Hurt Syndicate will always get dominated, but in the case of Jet Speed — who are defiantly standing up to the champions despite being out-powered — there's something intriguing.

"They need something different because they are going to get murdered. But oh? They're unkillable? Okay! So, they're gonna get their ass kicked but maybe, just maybe, if they hit it right together and they get rocking and rolling and with their speed they can steal a roll up and steal the titles and get out of there? Alright! I'm behind those guys," Nemeth elaborated. During a vlog on his YouTube channel, Bailey laid out his and Knight's game plan against the Hurt Syndicate, where they notably praised their rivals' domination but emphasized that they'll wear Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin out by never giving up.

