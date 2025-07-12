The Hardys Consider Their Most 'Underrated' Matches

Matt and Jeff Hardy are perhaps most famously known for their performances in tag team competition, especially those with the added stipulation of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC). Beyond those, Matt and Jeff hold some singles matches close to their hearts, though they may not be as popular in the public eye.

"I think my most underrated match that doesn't get the love and the credit it deserves is the match where I won the TNA World Title," Matt told "My Mom's Basement." "It was against EC3. It was the Last Man Standing Match, and we did a double turn. The double turn was executed flawlessly and it was done really, really well. Also, TNA was on a network which a lot of people didn't see at that time. That's where it was trying to build some momentum and it started building momentum I think once the whole 'Broken' universe stuff started."

The Last Man Standing Match between Matt and EC3 (aka Ethan Carter III) took place in January 2016, with EC3 additionally defending the TNA World Championship, while Matt put his TNA career on the line. In a surprise twist, Tyrus turned on EC3, his known ally, and instead helped Matt to a TNA World Championship victory.

18 months earlier, Jeff wrestled another underrated bout against then-TNA World Champion Bobby Lashley on "Impact," in which "The Almighty" retained the title following a missed Swanton Bomb and a thunderous spear. "I think it was here in New York City, it was a match with Bobby Lashley. It was the first time I ever missed the Swanton on the stairs," Jeff said. "It was against Bobby Lashley and he's just such a beast."

