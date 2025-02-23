The Hardys Reflect On Their WWE TLC Match Legacy

The letters T, L, and C are practically synonymous with The Hardy Boyz in wrestling lexicon. Alongside Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz, The Hardys not only participated in, but arguably defined the very essence of TLC matches.

Recently, Matt and Jeff Hardy revisited this exhilarating chapter of their careers, delving into their iconic TLC encounters on the WWE Vault YouTube channel. As they watched back the carnage, the brothers reflected on the sheer intensity and lasting impact of these matches.

"We definitely felt the pressure of the very elevated bar that we had set. And we knew if we were asked to do another one, it was gonna be tough to top that. We were kind of glad that we didn't get asked to do this too many more times because these matches are so special and they just kind of stand on their own so powerfully. I feel like, let's leave it at that."

The conversation shifted towards the enduring legacy of these matches and their surprising reach across generations. Matt reflected on the phenomenon of new fans discovering these classic encounters years later.

"It's still so crazy how there are young kids, under ten years old that go back and watch stuff on the network now and they're seeing it for the first time ever. And their parents said, my God, I grew up with you guys in these matches, they were my favorite. Now my kids are watching and you're his favorite, it's just, it's wild."

In an exciting turn of events, and testament to the evolving landscape of professional wrestling, fans can witness The Hardys in action next week on "NXT." Due to the newly forged partnership between WWE and TNA, Matt and Jeff Hardy are set to face off against No Quarter Catch Crew members, Tavion Heights and Myles Bourne.

