WWE NXT Faction Calls Out The Hardys For Tag Match

The "WWE NXT" and TNA multi-year partnership is still going strong, and a "NXT" tag team called out a legendary team on Tuesday night for a match next week. No Quarter Catch Crew's Tavion Heights and Myles Bourne called out current TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy in a backstage segment.

Sarah Schreiber was interviewing "NXT" Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom after their successful title defense, but subsequent beatdown, at Vengeance Day on Saturday when Bourne and Heights interrupted. Frazer thought they were going to ask for a shot at their titles, but NQCC said they wanted to face the best tag team in the world, possibly of all time. Heights called out The Hardy Boyz, and Bourne said they wanted to make it happen next week when "NXT" is on the road in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Matt Hardy dropped a video response on his X (formerly Twitter) account alongside his brother and said he was surprised to tune into "NXT" and hear they were being challenged to a match, but he said he was flattered. Jeff said they were going to accept the challenge. The brothers told FrAxiom to pull up a front row seat next week to watch.

We heard our names dropped on #WWENXT – Our response NQCC.. pic.twitter.com/Pwfu0XLZ6x — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 19, 2025

Bourne and Heights' last televised victory was in December last year. They were defeated by FraXiom in a title match the next week on "NXT" and have yet to get back on a win streak. The three-time TNA World Tag Champs, the Hardys, have held the belts in the promotion since October.