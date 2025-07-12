WWE Star Karrion Kross Explains Why He Doesn't Get Frustrated When Things Don't Go Right

Since cutting his post-WrestleMania 41 viral rant, Karrion Kross has built himself a passionate fanbase online, with many showing their appreciation for the 39-year-old by making him one of the top sellers in merchandise and begging WWE to give him more on-screen opportunities. Kross has rarely been seen in the ring this year, but he finally had the chance to wrestle at a premium live event last month, where fans hoped he would pickup the win against Sami Zayn at Night Of Champions, but unfortunately the former NXT Champion was unable to secure the victory. Following his defeat, Kross joined "Busted Open Radio" to speak about his latest run with the company, explaining that he doesn't get discouraged by setbacks or creative differences.

"I don't get frustrated. What happens when people get frustrated is they get unmotivated and they start thinking, hey I got to go the other way, I got to split ... you will come to work with a contentious attitude and nobody wants to deal with that. I don't want to deal with people who are frustrated." Kross said. "If I'm developing things that are getting more traction than perhaps what it is that I'm doing on TV, I look at that as hey this is a proof of concept, I want to show it to you guys, I want to bring it to your attention ... I have the ability to make that connection and if we're able to collaborate on let's say perhaps a concept that I have and find a common ground on it, then that's what I'll do."

WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry credited Kross for his ability to stay composed throughout his career, stating that many wrestlers often arrive to the ring with a "Boo boo face" when things don't go their way, and thanked the veteran for never doing that.

