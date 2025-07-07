Bully Ray Couldn't Get Around This 'Glaring' WWE Night Of Champions Situation

WWE Night of Champions gave wrestling fans plenty to talk about, but despite the controversy surrounding the locale, most of the criticism has been directed at the creative decisions. Bully Ray, specifically, pointed out some issues he had with the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez Street Fight, in an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"The whole table situation left a bad taste in my mouth when it came to Rhea and [Raquel]," Bully noted. "Yes, wrestler's safety is very important, but you're telling me the wrestler's safety is very important in a Street Fight to the point the referee has to hold the table so it's not shaking, so the women can execute the move? It's glaring to me."

"It screams that what we're doing is nothing more than, you know, a show; it's entertainment. And what I'm talking about specifically is the referee holding the table on the top rope so both women can go up there and do, you know, Rhea's finish," Bully explained, asking for a valid reason why referees seem to be stabilizing tables and ladders in modern wrestling. "If you can't do a stunt like that without the help of the referee, either find a way to do it, or don't do it at all!"