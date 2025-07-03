Mark Henry Says This WWE Star Can 'Never' Go Back From Night Of Champions Performance

This past weekend's Night of Champions Premium Live Event caused some stir online for various reasons like CM Punk's pre-show apology to the Saudi Arabian audience but many have commented on how Raquel Rodriguez especially stood out in her match against Rhea Ripley. Mark Henry seems to agree with the sentiment, and in "Busted Open Radio," he explained how that match was Rodriguez's main eventer moment.

"You can not ever go back after that performance. You have to lean into this performance as the standard and then that'll make you one of the main event wrestlers," Henry said. "She needs to get out of the sidekick conversation and get into the 'you know what? I love you to death, but this is about me, I gotta do me.'" The veteran further explained that most wrestlers have between five and eight years to become established as not everyone has a 10-year career in the industry, and Rodriguez is at the time where she needs to stand up or get out of the way. "'Pee or get off the pot!' is what my granny used to say."

Henry then praised Ripley, claiming that she's in the same conversation as Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. "Everybody else that's on the rise, they're gonna have to step it up!" he added, noting that both Jade Cargill and Naomi are similarly getting up in recognition but drove the conversation back to Rodriguez. "I'm just stuck on the fact that Raquel did a hell of a job and that needs to be her standard, not her 'only at the pay-per-view where the lights shine the brightest.'"

