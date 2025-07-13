JBL Doesn't Know Why This Decorated WWE Hall Of Famer Never Won A World Title

John Bradshaw Layfield is a former WWE Champion, and one many wouldn't have pegged as a future world champion. It is not always easy to tell which wrestlers will end up world champions or not, even for a seasoned pro like Layfield. On a recent "Something To Wrestle" episode, Layfield said there was one WCW star who he assumed would be world champion when all was said and done.

"I always thought [Stevie Ray] would be a world champion somewhere because he looked so freaking good...When he was 30 years old, my god man, there was nobody in the world that looked like that guy," JBL gushed. "And he could talk, and he could work, [he was a] tough guy. Everything you want in a world champion, Stevie had it."

Layfield chalks Stevie's lack of world titles to the amount of options Ray had outside the business. While his brother, multi-time world champion Booker T, was having singles success in WCW and WWE, Ray was content to run various businesses he had outside of professional wrestling. Despite not being a world champion, Ray's only regret in his wrestling career was that he and Booker never had a significant program with The Road Warriors. Ray felt that both WWE Hall of Fame teams would've clicked nicely, but WCW management didn't see the vision when both teams were under contract.

Stevie and his brother Booker T were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team in 2019. The induction marked Booker's second induction.