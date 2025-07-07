Karrion Kross Outlines How He's Gotten His Character Over In WWE, Flexibility Required

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross has become a regular presence on "WWE Raw," since cutting a scathing promo on his usage following WrestleMania 41. On "Busted Open Radio," Kross explained that he was taking advantage of the opportunities WWE television affords him.

"We have an opportunity, every single Monday. It's an opportunity that everyone is trying to get, which is airtime," Kross said. "Everybody wants as much time as they possibly can have. It doesn't always work out that way."

Kross chuckles that even the most-used WWE Superstars still feel short-changed.

"I would," Kross said. "So what do you do to make up for that?...You gotta think outside the box. We have an entire platform of social media...It's a perfect place to go and continue to create your connection during the week...You have every single other day during the week to make the connection with the audience," Kross explained. "You're kinda like priming the audience until the next [WWE Raw]."

The former TNA star didn't think he took as good of an advantage of social media as he could, and worked to rectify it when he realized the simplicty of the medium.

"It's right there, why not?" Kross asked. "Why not dive back into [social media.]"

Kross also stopped calling out wrestlers, like he infamously did at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, or starting stories that he couldn't finish with his time on television. Instead opting to deliver "thought pieces" that he believes further develop his character between story beats.

"I don't think I would be able to be here in the way people are seeing me without the flexibility to do that," Kross said.