WWE's Karrion Kross Hoped Post-WrestleMania Promo Would Energize 'Burned Out' Audience

WWE star Karrion Kross' promo following this year's WrestleMania generated a lot of buzz, and he has explained the message he wanted to send out with it.

After WrestleMania 41 went off the air, Kross spoke on the WrestleMania recap show about his displeasure with his current standing in WWE. Kross recently discussed on the "Battleground Podcast" about that infamous promo.

"Look, the message is I can hit home runs, too. I am here. I don't want people to feel like I'm ignoring what they want to see out of me. I've known for a very long time. The challenge is to find the common ground and the middle ground between what the company needs for the program and what the audience needs. And very serendipitously, I just had a moment that day where I had an open format. I've even said before, you can't take the audience just being there watching for granted. You have to give them a reason once they tune in as to why they're watching," he said.

Kross stated that he wanted to give the fans, who would've been exhausted from the weekend's events, something different.

"And another concern that I had that day was people were going to be burned out from watching WrestleMania, because it was a very, very big show. You know, usually typically once a wrestling program ends, most people they're not looking to continue watching more wrestling, and I wanted something to happen. I wanted to be responsible for something where people that are leaving the venue when they're driving home, they hear that something happened on that Sam Roberts show."

Kross revealed that his goal was to create a moment and get people to tune in to what he was going to say, and explained that he is keen to generate intrigue with the audience. The WWE star wants to do something meaningful whenever he is on screen, even if it is just for a couple of seconds, as well as give the fans more than anyone else.