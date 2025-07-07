WWE Star Becky Lynch Cast In FX Comedy Pilot From The Makers Of Reno 911

With Cody Rhodes set to appear in the upcoming "Naked Gun" reboot, and Roman Reigns starring as Akuma in the upcoming "Street Fighter" remake, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is set to get some acting work of her own, according to Deadline.

Lynch will co-star in the upcoming FX series "Movers," from Executive Producers Cathy Shim and Robert Ben Garant. Ben Garant famously produced and acted in the Comedy Central series "Reno 911." Lynch will appear alongside "Sex/Life's" Darius Homayoun, "Mayan MC's" Manny Montana, and comedians Maz Jobrani and Tanael Joachim. There is no word on when the show is set to premiere.

The news comes as Lynch prepares for a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming WWE Evolution 2025 event. Lynch will defend her Women's IC Title against Bayley and former champion Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria had Lynch's number for much of 2025, until last month's Money In The Bank event in Inglewood, CA, where Lynch finally defeated Valkyria, forcing the proud former champion to raise her hand and acknowledge Lynch as the "better woman" as a result.

WWE Superstars are getting all kinds of film and TV work lately. Not only will Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes appear in the aformention "Street Fighter" remake, but former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan recently filmed a role in the upcoming Takashi Miike film "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," a spiritual continuation of the 1992 and 2009 "Bad Lieutenant" films, which will also star "Iron Claw" star Lily James and "Hibiki" star Shun Oguri.