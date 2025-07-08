Dave Meltzer Offers Update On Ticket & Gate For AEW All In 2025

After months of build up and hype, AEW All In Texas is almost upon us as the company is gearing themselves up for one of the biggest weekends in its short six year history. A lot of fans are excited to see the action unfold, while there have already been a number of reports on how successful the show already is from a financial standpoint, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update on how All In Texas is doing when it comes to its ticket sales and money grossed at the gate.

Meltzer had recently reported that All In Texas was on course to being the largest gate and highest paid attendance in North American history for a non-WWE show, with around $2.5 million being generated at the gate and just under 20,000 tickets being sold. Both of those numbers have risen in the past few days as a total of 20,799 tickets have been distributed, officially making it the largest amount of tickets sold for an AEW event in North America, surpassing WCW Slamboree 1999's attendance figure of 20,516 (where around one third of the crowd didn't pay to get in) in the process.

As for the gate, Meltzer believes that the $3 million mark won't be reached by bell time, but will still be the largest non-WWE gate since the Frank Gotch vs. George Hackenschmidt match from 1911 which, after being adjusted for inflation, generated between $2.94 and $3.33 million, two figures Meltzer doesn't believe All In Texas will hit. With that said, Meltzer admitted that the show is already a massive success for AEW, and wrestling in North America as a whole, and even though the show won't sell out, he does expect a big final week as the card becomes finalized.