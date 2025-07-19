Abyss Says WWE Producers Are Like 'Seal Team 6'

Christopher Joseph Park, better known as Abyss, has now been part of WWE's production team for 6.5 years and was recently celebrated by being added to WWE 2K25 as DLC. The TNA Hall of Famer is one of the few veterans of the industry that have a trouble-free history while holding universal respect amongst his peers. While joining "Fightful Wrestling," Abyss spoke candidly on his time as a WWE producer, responding to praise Cody Rhodes gave him for being one of the best producers he has ever had.

"It touches my heart. Incredibly honored, incredibly humbling to work with talents like Cody Rhodes, like Seth Rollins, like Roman Reigns, like Drew McIntyre, and I could go down the list, AJ Styles, and the whole crew there, men and women, they're just brilliant, passionate, they love it and to be able to continue my career outside of the ring, it's a bucket list thing, it's monumental to me, and I'm extremely honored," Abyss said.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion said every day in WWE is a different adventure with no repetition. Abyss noted that he is a detail-oriented person and the planning and preparation that goes in WWE matches plays to his personal strengths. Abyss also remarked that his current role is a dream job, listing off several of his co-workers that he is incredibly happy to work with.

"It's such a cohesive unit. I joke sometimes about us being a 'SEAL Team Six' of producers. We watch each other's backs and we're all rowing in the same direction so it's just incredibly humbling and honored to be a part of the unit, a part of that team," Abyss proudly said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Fightful Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.