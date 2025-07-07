Abyss Details Process Of Being Added To WWE 2K25

Though he never wrestled in WWE, former TNA star Abyss (AKA Joseph Park) has been added to the roster of "WWE 2K25" as downloadable content. Speaking with Fightful regarding his inclusion, Park called it an honor and offered some insight into how the deal came together.

"The opportunity was presented to me sometime last summer," Park said. "When they first approached me about it, I couldn't believe it. I was shocked. I never thought it was gonna be a possibility."

WWE had already gotten TNA's approval for the inclusion of Abyss, and Park stated that he didn't hesitate to accept the offer. The retired wrestler referred to his presence in a WWE video game as a "bucket list moment" in his life and career.

Park didn't have to get too physical for the game, as there are other wrestlers who do motion capture for all the performances. He did sit down and get scanned by dozens of cameras to recreate his likeness, and Park marveled at the level of technology that goes into modern video game development.

The game includes Abyss' original entrance music, which Park felt was a key aspect of the character. Park had that same theme for almost his entire career, and the fact that it's in the game has been one of the most popular pieces of feedback he's seen from fans.

Following his in-ring retirement in 2019, Park joined WWE as a producer. While Abyss hasn't returned to the ring and doesn't plan to, Park did make a brief series of onscreen appearances in 2020 alongside former TNA rival AJ Styles. In the backstage segments, Park played Styles' "statistician," who assured Styles that he'd beat Jeff Hardy at WWE SummerSlam. When Styles lost, he blamed and berated Park on the following episode of "WWE SmackDown."

