Dave Meltzer Thinks WWE Will Pursue This Former Star But AEW Will Sign Them

Last month, it was reported that WWE had become interested in signing CMLL star Mistico, formerly known as Sin Cara, after his match with MJF during AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Throughout the last year, WWE has signed Luchador's such as Rey Fenix and Penta, while also acquiring the rights to the iconic Mexican promotion AAA, and it seems like Mistico could be the company's next target. That said, according to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," AEW President Tony Khan will likely make a push to sign Mistico despite WWE's best efforts.

"Oh they'll try. I don't think there's any way that they don't try as far as what he will or won't do. I mean years ago, he [Mistico] said I think it was 2021, that he would like to go back just to prove them wrong but right now it would just be stupid to go ... they're not going to push him past certain level," he said. "If it comes down to money, because obviously WWE will offer a lot more than CMLL can cause they don't have big TV contracts, if it comes down to him going, I think it's going to be a same thing as an [Kazuchika] Okada thing, where Tony Khan will sign him and probably allow him to go to Arena Mexico a couple shows a year rather than WWE getting him."

Meltzer also noted that he doesn't foresee WWE overpaying for Mistico, explaining the company traditionally offers a substantial number to major stars from outside promotions, but the final sum in the contract will not be as high as many would expect. By contrast, he claims that Khan is willing to overpay for specific talent and has already proved do to so by outbidding WWE in the past.

