Cody Rhodes Says This WWE Star Is Beloved By 'Everyone' Backstage

The "Quarterback" of the WWE, Cody Rhodes, has high praise for one of his fellow wrestlers. During a recent episode of his YouTube show "What Do You Wanna Talk About?", Rhodes interviewed Damian Priest and revealed just how popular the former World Heavyweight Champion is behind the scenes.

Rhodes made it clear that Priest is one of the most well-liked people in the entire WWE organization. The praise wasn't just about other wrestlers – it included everyone who works for the company.

"You have a reputation. You are beloved, by the way, as I'm sure you know. The locker room, the men, the women, the freaking hair and makeup department, it's nauseating. When he walks by, all jaws drop, it's amazing, I'm very impressed. You're beloved by your peers, it's a hard skill, I know I'm not."

Rhodes admitted that being liked by everyone in wrestling isn't easy to do. He knows from experience that it's difficult to maintain good relationships with so many different people in the wrestling business.

The former WWE champion also talked about Priest's reputation as a rebel in the wrestling world. Rhodes sees Priest as someone who marches to the beat of his own drum, which makes him interesting to watch.

"You have a reputation of being one of the few, kind of, pirates, the few, kind of, outlaws out there," Rhodes said. "When you're me, who's sitting on this bus, when I'm not doing something fun like watching YouTube videos of action figure reveals, or something that's not all that sexy, I think to myself, what is Damian Priest doing tonight."

Rhodes and Priest also reminisced about their first match together in ROH during the hour-plus interview.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.