Bully Ray Responds To Goldberg Critics After WWE Raw Showdown With Gunther

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on "WWE Raw" last night, ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at "Saturday Night's Main Event." On the latest "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took umbrage with online criticisms of Goldberg's physical condition.

"People said that Goldberg looked 'blown up.' How could you possibly be blown up from walking to the ring, and throwing one punch, and setting up for a Spear. Goldberg's in phenomenal shape," Bully said. "Who in their right mind thinks that Goldberg is legitimately 'blown up' as if he's out of shape?"

Ray noted that the body undergoes serious stressors when dealing with high-pressure situations, as many WWE stars can attest.

"It's called adrenaline, and Bill, I believe, gets those adrenaline shots," Bully said, pointing out that he himself has had many instances of the same. "Sometimes it's been scenarios much like the one Bill was in last night."

Bully says that adrenaline can be impossible to control, and rolling with the chemical waves can be tricky for even the most seasoned performer.

"Bill wants to be that fire-breathing dragon...He always wants to be on. I believe Bill's adrenaline, when these moments are happening, run so high that [he appears blown up]," Bully said. The WWE Hall of Famer googled the effects of adrenaline on the body. "Increased heart rate, faster breathing, and heightened senses. Well, I can't tell you about his heart rate...But I definitely can see the breathing. I can definitely see the heightened sense. So when people want to be wiseasses, morons, who've never done an athletic thing in their life, wanna say that Bill Goldberg is 'Blown up,' go to hell."