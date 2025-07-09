D'Angelo Family 'Final Battle' Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

The D'Angelo Family drama looks to be settled once and for all with a triple threat pitting Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino against one another during next week's "WWE NXT."

Lorenzo turned on "The Don" at Stand & Deliver in April, kickstarting their feud and dividing their faction as Adriana Rizzo was sent on hiatus – in a safehouse, within storyline – and Crusifino conspicuously disappearing after a desert meeting with Lorenzo.

Crusifino returned as D'Angelo sought revenge against his former "Underboss" at Battleground in May, allowing Lorenzo to sneak the victory out from beneath him. And he would also provide another unintended assist to Lorenzo during their rematch for the vacant Heritage Cup, costing D'Angelo vengeance yet again as well as the title. D'Angelo had since made it clear he didn't trust Crusifino while he himself said he was looking to his own way.

Rizzo returned during this week's "NXT" to draw a line in the sand with the crumbling faction, declaring that while there could be no guarantee that they won't cross paths further down the line, as far as family business is concerned, she had arranged for the three of them to meet in the ring to conclude the Family business.