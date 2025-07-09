Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Relationship Between WWE's 4 Horsewomen

The Four Horsewomen have been considered to be the biggest WWE women to have ever come out of NXT and today, while they all still compete, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Mercedes Mone are all at different stages of their careers. In a lengthy piece she penned for "The Players' Tribune," Flair commented on her relationship with her three friends and the moments they never had together.

"The thing about the Horsewomen is — we never even did The Match. Me vs. Mercedes vs. Becky vs. Bayley, on the main roster, is still to this day probably the biggest-money women's wrestling match that you could book," she wrote, adding that she thinks it will still happen someday regardless. "Yet we're all still so intertwined with each other's careers, it just speaks to the uniqueness of our impact, and our connection. It speaks to the way that, while there have always been cool stories to tell within the Horsewomen, the coolest story has always been the one of the Horsewomen."

Flair then explained that the four of them have had their ups and downs over the years, and they're not all best friends or perhaps even friends at the moment, which she admits makes her sad. "But I also think it's part of life, you know? Especially at the highest levels of professional competition. And on a professional level?? The respect between the four of us is absolute — and the bonds we share are f***ing indestructible," she added.