AEW's Tony Khan Clarifies Unification Of International & Continental Titles

At the upcoming AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, former-friends-turned-rivals, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, face each other for the AEW Continental and International Championships in a unification match. Many fans believed that this meant that the two belts would be retired in favor of the unified title, but according to Tony Khan during the recent All In 2025 media call, this isn't exactly the case.

"I have never said I'm retiring the championships," Khan said. "The Unified AEW Championship is something that is new to us, never before have two AEW singles championships been held by the same wrestler at the same time. It's something very new." The AEW President then expressed how proud he is of both championships but clarified that the Continental Classic Tournament is still an important factor in AEW, and will continue going forward. "We'll have an awesome Continental Classic to look forward to later in the year."

Additionally, Khan explained that the lineage for the new unified belt will be separate and emphasized that the belt is there to symbolize the "winner takes all" nature of the match with Okada and Omega. "The belt itself represents the two champions that have gotten us to this point," he added. "The rivalry between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega is something that predates AEW, it's something that — in my opinion — represents one of the best one-on-one rivalries in all of wrestling."

