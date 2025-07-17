AEW's MJF Weighs Which Means More, Being The Best Wrestler Or World Champion

Although MJF has built himself a reputation based off his incredible promo skill and mind for the wrestling business, he was determined to silence critics who believed he couldn't back up his microphone ability in the ring once he became AEW World Champion in 2022. After putting on classics with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, MJF proved to the world that his in-ring talent was on par with his strengths on the stick. That said, Friedman recently commented on the importance of winning the world title compared to being one of the best professional wrestlers in the industry, stating that being gifted in the ring is far less important than obtaining championship gold.

"Guys, I could give a s**t, okay? I know I'm the best professional wrestler in the world. If that's all I care about, I'd call it an effing day. You want to be the world champion because the world champion gets the biggest winner's purse. I like money, okay? So yes, being world champion means the most to me at all times, as it should to everyone. The problem is all these jabronis, stupid indie mindset marks who are like, well, I want to be world champion to redeem myself ... that's stupid. I'm not in it for the adulation or the admiration. I'm in it for the money because I'm a professional." He said on "The Masked Man Show."

MJF is still the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in company history, as he held the title for 406 days before being dethroned by Samoa Joe at AEW World's End 2023. Since then, Friedman has yet to challenge for the title again, but he did enjoy an AEW American Title reign in the summer of 2024.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.