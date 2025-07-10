Tommy Dreamer Is 'Upset' By The Lack Of Build For This WWE Evolution 2025 Match

This past Friday on "SmackDown" saw the return of one of the most iconic female superstars of all time – Trish Stratus. The Hall of Famer is celebrating 25 years in the wrestling business by lacing up the boots again to take on the current WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, at the all-female Evolution 2 PLE.

Despite Stratus' legendary status, many critics believe that she has not been treated as such as it relates to the buildup to her match with Stratton at the forthcoming PLE. Tommy Dreamer took to "Busted Open Radio" to voice his annoyance with the unceremonious build.

"I feel she needed a bigger buildup, that's all. I'm very upset about it. It should be getting similar attention to, like, Goldberg and Gunther."

One of the recent criticisms of Tiffany Stratton is that, despite playing a babyface character, she still has villainous tendencies, primarily with the way she delivers her promos. Dreamer notes that Stratton's tone of voice comes off condescending and not as likeable as he would like her to be.

He outlined a basic promo that Stratton should have cut with Stratus that would add some respect to the buildup to the match at Evolution 2.

"I was blessed to be on the apron when we tagged together, and I know that to become the best, I need to beat the best, if you accept to wrestle me at Evolution 2, a show that you helped pioneer, and along with so many women, helped me stand before you, as our champion."

Dreamer thinks that this type of promo would have helped endear fans to Stratton, and given Stratus the proper respect that she deserves for legitimately paving the way for the female wrestlers working today.

Evolution 2 takes place on Sunday, July 13, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

