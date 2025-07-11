AEW's Jim Ross Agrees With This Former WWE Star About Unreal Series

"WWE: Unreal" drops later this month on Netflix, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at today's WWE. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently praised the upcoming project, saying that WWE is no different than the movies and that it will help people understand the work that goes in to the weekly episodic production. On "Grilling JR," AEW announcer Jim Ross gave his thoughts on Ryback's take of "WWE: Unreal."

"I'm happy and surprised that Ryback has been so objective. I think he's right in a lot of his points, it's hard to say how it's gonna be until you see it, but it's got a lot of way to go so hopefully it'll be successful for them," Ross responded.

JR himself has been a guest or host for many behind-the-scenes programs of pro wrestling. In addition to his podcasts and books, JR conducted several interviews for "WWE Confidential," an early-2000s candid episodic television show than ran in an era where behind-the-scenes features were very uncommon to see. Ross spoke on issues such as The Montreal Screwjob which, at the time of his interview, had only taken place less than five years prior. Ross also spoke on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's walkout from WWE in 2002, opening-up about his best friend's personal struggles.

"WWE: Unreal" launches on July 29th with five episodes and will cover WWE's creative process from "Monday Night Raw's" debut on the platform earlier this year in January up to the "Raw" after WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.