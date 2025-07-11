Christopher Daniels Introduces New Team With Scorpio Sky & Top Flight On AEW Collision

Christopher Daniels has reunited with Scorpio Sky and joined Top Flight to form a new faction during "AEW Collision."

Sky came into AEW alongside Daniels as a part of SCU, going on to inaugurate the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Frankie Kazarian before eventually splitting from them to form the Men of the Year alongside Ethan Page. But, having only returned to the promotion for the first time in two years on the 100th episode of "Collision," Sky is back with Daniels alongside established up-and-comers Top Flight and Leila Grey, together known as Sky Flight.

Returning last week, Scorpio Sky has aligned himself with @FACDaniels, @TopFlight612 + @Miss_LeilaGrey to form Sky Flight! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/UEbM5sy9mU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2025

Christopher Daniels is likely to take on a role as the mentor or manager of the group, having retired after his Last Man Standing match with "Hangman" Adam Page in January. Top Flight will be hoping the alignment brings them greater success, having spent most of the year in AEW and ROH on the losing end of things, including a March attempt alongside AR Fox for the Death Riders' World Trios Championship.

They were last seen wrestling on TV in May with two bouts over the month, first losing a World Tag Title Eliminator match to the Hurt Syndicate after just over four minutes, and then against La Faccion Ingobernable's Dralistico, Rush, and The Beast Mortos alongside Fox. Sky returned to singles action last weekend with a win over Max Caster in just 55 seconds, and is a former TNT Champion alongside his reign as Tag Champion.