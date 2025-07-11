Bully Ray Details WWE Fans' 'Genuine Emotional Investment' In This Star

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is often a very vocal critic in the wrestling, including recently criticizing the lack of emotional investment in Tiffany Stratton. However, when it comes to CM Punk, Bully believes he's one of the last few names in WWE who still has legitimate emotional investment tied to him.

"Do I look at Seth as being as over? Well, listen to the crowd? They're very loud for Seth Rollins, but what are they loud for?" Bully pointed out during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." "What are they loud for with CM Punk? And there's the difference: there's genuine emotional investment in CM Punk; we want to hear what you have to say." The veteran then added that in the case of Seth Rollins, fans simply want to sing his song and do his tag lines. "There's a big difference in that!"

"At the end of the day, this is all about just a few things... And it's about... it really is just about emotion; it's how much you give a damn about somebody," Bully added, explaining that caring and the fight between good and evil is what the stories in pro wrestling have always been about. "God bless Rick Rude because he's the one that taught me that lesson! We're getting so far away from it..." The veteran then noted that in the Attitude Era, tag lines were a thing, but the fans still genuinely cared about what they have to say.

"Do people care about what Seth Rollins, genuinely, has to say?"

