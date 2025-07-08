Bully Ray: Charlotte Flair Should've Beat Tiffany Stratton At WWE WrestleMania 41

During this year's WrestleMania, Tiffany Stratton had one of the biggest matches of her career when she took on Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship and walked away with a victory. Many fans were happy to see Stratton pick up the win, with some even questioning why Flair was her opponent in the first place, but according to Bully Ray, the outcome should've been the other way.

"Charlotte Flair should've defeated Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania!" Bully proclaimed during an episode of "Busted Open Radio" before agreeing with his co-host, Dave LaGreca, that beating Flair at WrestleMania did nothing for Stratton's career going forward and even adding that her recent segment with Trish Stratus further proved this. "Why should I care about Tiffany Stratton? What about Tiffany Stratton makes me care? What does she do? What does she say? What type of emotional investment should I have in Tiffany Stratton? This is why I say: WWE is becoming like a fast food chain."

"Tiffany Stratton is not a babyface, there's nothing about her that is 'babyface,'" Bully explained earlier in the podcast, adding that the tone of Stratton's voice is annoying and makes for a good heel promo. "She's almost got a pseudo-Vickie Guerrero thing going on...There is nothing about Tiffany Stratton's act, from beginning to end, that makes you think: babyface. She's got a cool Moonsault, and what else?"