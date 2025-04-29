WWE Champ Tiffany Stratton Reveals What Charlotte Flair Said After WrestleMania 41

The feud between Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton quickly turned personal when they both went off script during a promo segment on "WWE SmackDown" in the lead up to WrestleMania 41. Still, Flair and Stratton reportedly maintained enough professional courtesy that their WrestleMania match was expected to go as planned, though with some physicality. As revealed in a new interview, this professional courtesy extended into the aftermath of their grand stage performance as well.

"Yeah, me and Charlotte, of course. You know, after the match, it's kind of like a sportsmanship thing, and we say good game. She said she's proud of me, but yeah, everything's good," Stratton told Alfred Konuwa when asked if she and "The Queen" had made peace with one another.

Years ago, Stratton found herself mesmerized by watching Flair on WWE television, so much so that she credits the 14-time world champion as the reason for her own journey into a professional wrestling ring. Now that she's met and faced Flair, have Stratton's feelings changed?

According to Stratton, the "never meet your heroes" sentiment rang true for her at points during the build-up to their WrestleMania 41 match. Overall, though, Stratton believes there was some underlying purpose behind it. "I felt like things got personal, and it's live TV, things happen," she said. "But I feel like everything happened for a reason, and this is how things were supposed to pan out."

The WWE Women's Championship match between Stratton and Flair indeed turn out to be physical, as Stratton sustained a welt on her forehead and a reported chipped tooth. Nevertheless, Stratton defeated Flair to retain her title, courtesy of the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.