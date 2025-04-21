Backstage Report Confirms Tiffany Stratton Chipped Tooth In WWE WrestleMania 41 Match

After all the controversy surrounding the build up and whether or not them going off script in promos would lead to some off script moments in the ring, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's WrestleMania 41 match largely went off without a hitch. The key word there is largely, however, as Stratton did emerge from the match bruised and banged up, though she also came out of it retaining her WWE Women's Championship, which surely softened the blow.

Reviewing Stratton and Charlotte's match on Sunday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer called attention to Stratton suffering a chipped tooth somewhere during the match. According to Meltzer, the injury occurred during a largely routine spot, and he seemed to suggest that Stratton was rather unlucky to suffer an injury.

"Tiffany chipped her tooth, or lost her tooth or whatever it was when she did the moonsault and Charlotte got her knees up," Meltzer said. "And her face hit the knee brace."

Given that Stratton's injuries seem minor, it doesn't appear that she will be forced to miss any time recovering. Regardless, the injuries did little to dampen Stratton's spirit as she basked in the glow of her victory at the post-WrestleMania media scrum. The WWE Women's Champion called Flair her "dream opponent" and "feud," and that her victory over Flair left her emotional. She also believes that the victory will continue to propel her throughout the rest of 2025, and believes it will lead to victory in her next defense, regardless of the opponent.

