D-Von Dudley Says This Former WWE Star's Finisher Hurt The Most

Having faced off several times in WWE, TNA, and the indies, The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz are no strangers to one another in the squared circle. With these frequent encounters also came a lot of hurt for D-Von Dudley, however. As revealed on his YouTube channel, much of that pain was brought on by a single source – Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb.

"Jeff, I've said it many of times, you hurt me, but I will say being in the ring with you was a pleasure up until the finisher of the match," D-Von said. "You go up on that top rope and you're like no other. You go to jump off of there and get to hit that Swanton, and man, it's like a sack of bricks just laying right on you. It would knock the wind out of me. In all honesty, even though it was a stiff bump at times, I would say Jeff took care of me the majority of the times. But there were times where he landed on me, all that body weight just came crashing down, so with that, Jeff, no disrespect, I'm going have to give that the S-tier as being the move that hurt the most and probably the dangerous move out there."

Jeff's Swanton is a high-angle senton bomb, which typically sees his opponents lying on the mat, while Jeff scales a nearby turnbuckle. Upon his diving descent, Jeff then performs a flip that results in his shoulders colliding with his opponent's midsection. In some other cases, opponents roll out of the way, causing Jeff to crash into the mat or other surfaces instead.

According to D-Von, the Swanton is amongst the highest tier of pain-inducing finishers. Other moves on that same level include the Wall of Jericho, JBL's Clothesline From Hell, and the spear.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit D-Von Dudley with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.