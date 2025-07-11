Booker T Draws Interesting Parallel Between WWE's Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus

WWE champ Tiffany Stratton faces Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Evolution 2025 this weekend for the Women's Championship. Naturally, there are several obvious physical similarities between Stratton and Stratus besides their in-ring surnames, but according to Booker T, there's a similarity between the women at their crux that's the foundation for their clash.

During a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker said Stratus likely feels that she's looking in a mirror every time she stands across Stratton in the ring today. "I mean, they're pretty much mirror images of each other as far as the way they got into the business," he explained. "Trish wasn't, you know, one that was looking to get into the business until she got in and boom! She took over. Same thing with Tiffany!" Booker added. "I think this match is definitely one of those that... it never gets old: you got old [lioness] versus young [lioness]."

"Hey man, I'm ready to see it! One thing about Trish: she timeless, man, right now she's timeless. She can still go in the middle of that ring," Booker added. "One thing about this business: time off is your worst enemy, so you want to try to, you know, stay as active as you possibly can, as long as you possibly can." The veteran then added that he always says that you can't tell a man he can't do something when he wants to, but even more so, you can't tell a woman like Stratus she can't either.

