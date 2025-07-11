AEW's Hangman Adam Page Doesn't Know Why Fans Like Him So Much

At AEW All In: Texas, "Hangman" Adam Page is coming down from the gallows, and Jon Moxley doesn't have very long, as the clock is winding down to less than 24 hours before their excruciating Texas Death Match dance for the AEW World Championship. Moxley, who doesn't understand what others see in the beloved cowboy, is grinning from ear to ear at the thought of hanging the "Hangman." However, the warm embrace fans give to Page every week might just help him long enough to fight the big one and become a two-time World Champion. When asked on "SHAK Wrestling" why there's such a kinship between the AEW fans and Page, unsure of how to reply, Page humbly believes he's cultivated an authenticity that relates to the everyday man, woman, and child who've watched him since the second best professional wrestling promotion in the world commenced in 2019. But, as he mentioned, it's up to the fans to decide on who they like going into this bout.

"That's for them to decide," Page chuckled. "Whatever you like, that's up for you to decide...For me in wrestling...someone that you watch on TV every week that you come to have this kind of relationship with, who you see me to be is always important to me to make sure that what I'm giving you is genuine. It's true. It's real. There's certain things about me that even at my lowest, I don't betray. I would not betray. You know, there's nothing in me...for me in it to betray those things...The me that you see is me...a thousand times over."

Page is the fourth ever man to hold the World Championship after defeating "The Best Bout Machine" Kenny Omega at Full Gear in 2021. The Millennial Cowboy held on to the title for 197 days before dropping it to CM Punk at Double or Nothing in 2022. The wanted man in question, Moxley, is the first champion within the men's division to ever carry the title on four non-consecutive occasions. His current run is his longest at 268+ days, positioning him as the longest reigning champion in the company's history.

