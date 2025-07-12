Bo Dallas & Wyatt Sicks Address Street Profits Ahead Of WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match

"Uncle Howdy" Bo Dallas and the Wyatt Sicks addressed the Street Profits ahead of their Tag Team Championship match during "WWE SmackDown." The Wyatt Sicks had previously challenged the Profits for the titles on June 27, ended via no contest when the rest of the "SmackDown" tag team division got involved against the Wyatts.

With their rematch booked for the titles on Friday, a vignette aired ahead of the bout with Dallas addressing the group's need to be legitimized with gold. "There is a difference between being remembered, and not forgotten. The infamy of our transgressions cannot be dismissed, but the pages of history remembers one thing," Dallas laughed, "the champions. Behold, the hour is at hand. We will be crowned with glory for all to witness."

Dallas continued to direct his words to the champions, playing into the idea that the Street Profits could split without the tag titles, and suggesting that they will be the catalyst for such a change.

"The irony of calling yourself prophets, yet you cannot see that gold is the only thing holding you together," he said. "The fragmented bonds of brotherhood erodes before our eyes, and the wood has become splintered, we are the ax that breaks. You will bend the knee, shower my family with praise and admiration as restitution. The work will continue. The message will be spread. Your eyes will be opened and we will stand victorious. This is only the beginning.

Dallas is not challenging for the Tag titles himself and has been serving as the mouthpiece for Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis' attempts. But he was a part of the Wyatt Sicks' four-on-four tag match win against Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin, Berto, and the Profits' Montez Ford during last week's "SmackDown."