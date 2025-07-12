AEW Star Mina Shirakawa Wins Interim ROH Women's TV Title At Supercard Of Honor

During the "AEW ALL IN" media call, Tony Khan announced that Women's TV Champion, Red Velvet was injured. She wouldn't be able to defend her title, so there would be a four-way match to crown an interim champion at "Supercard of Honor". The four contenders were Yuka Sakazaki, Miyu Yamashita, Persephone, and Mina Shirakawa.

Red Velvet watched the match from ringside. Persephone was the only woman not to adhere to the Code of Honor and she stepped out of the ring, allowing the other three to go at it. At one point, all four women battled on the outside. Back in the ring, Persephone punched Shirakawa repeatedly, leaving an opening for Yamashita to kick her in the face. Persephone and Yamashita brawled and Shirakawa attempted to steal a win. She tried pinning both women individually, but to no avail.

Sakazaki hit Yamashita with a hammerlock slam and Shirakawa put Yamashita in a Figure Four. Sakazaki broke up the pin when she connected with the Magical Girl Splash on Yamashita. Back in the ring, Shirakawa put a dragon screw on Yamashita before locking in the Figure Four, causing her to tap out.

Following the match, a tearful Shirakawa stood face to face in the middle of the ring with Red Velvet.