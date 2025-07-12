Je'Von Evans Hands Jasper Troy Third Consecutive Loss Following WWE NXT Debut At GAB

Je'Von Evans overcame Jasper Troy to open "WWE NXT" Great American Bash, handing the winner of "WWE LFG" Season One his third consecutive defeat since debuting on the brand.

Troy arrived on "NXT" at the end of May immediately gunning for the NXT Champion, defeating Dante Chen in his first bout before challenging for the title held by Oba Femi on June 10. He failed to wrest the title on the night and further failed to secure a rematch at Great American Bash with a loss to Yoshiki Inamura on June 24; Inamura will challenge Femi later in the event. Since then, Troy and Evans had been feuding as the next would-be challengers for the title, meeting in the ring on Saturday afternoon.

The match started much as it would continue, with Troy running down his faster, more nimble opponent with power offense. He threw Evans around the ring, with commentary hearkening to slasher movie villains as he effectively walked through dropkicks and high-flying offense. That wouldn't be the entire state of affairs, however, as Evans gradually stepped up and added to his bursts of counter-offense, leveling Troy with a frog splash for a near-fall before setting up for the OG Cutter to finish.

Troy caught him, delivering a chokeslam and a standing splash, but ultimately getting caught in a roll-up from Evans for the final three-count. Evans quickly retreated from the ring to celebrate his win while Troy remained in the ring flustered with what had transpired.