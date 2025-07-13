Britt Baker, Other AEW Stars Respond To Adam Cole Health Announcement At All In 2025

In a bleak series of events, Adam Cole was forced to vacate the TNT Championship ahead of AEW All In today due to an unspecified health issue. Tony Khan first announced the news ahead of the pay-per-view before Cole later came out and addressed the crowd at All In, revealing he was stepping away from the ring and wasn't sure if he'd be able to return.

A variety of names from around the wrestling world have shared their thoughts on the news. That includes Cole's former girlfriend and fellow AEW star Britt Baker, who reacted in a post on X.

Adam Cole Forever. ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 12, 2025

"I can't express how much I love and respect this man," wrote Christopher Daniels. "I hope he recovers and returns to continue fulfilling his dream here at AEW."

Additionally, WWE stars Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, both of whom have extensive in-ring history with Cole, opened up on Instagram regarding his impact. Gargano discussed meeting Cole on the independent scene and growing closer during their time together in WWE NXT, and he wished Cole well in his recovery.

"One of the best guys I've ever shared a ring with," Ciampa said. "And far more importantly, THE best human I've ever shared a locker room with. Sending all of my love and best wishes."

After leaving WWE in 2021, Cole joined AEW and immediately became a central figure in the promotion. However, he's dealt with several serious injuries since his debut, including severe concussions and a broken ankle that have kept him on the shelf for considerable stretches of time.