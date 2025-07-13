AEW's Jim Ross Addresses What Previously Held Shelton Benjamin Back

It's often been said by fans and several veterans that Shelton Benjamin is one of the unsung greats of his generation in pro wrestling. Benjamin notably broke into WWE alongside other massive names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Batista, but unlike the three, he never quite hit it as a major singles star despite having the ability to, according to veterans.

"The thing that held Shelton back a little bit, in my view, was we didn't give him enough opportunities -I think, just my opinion- to talk," Jim Ross admitted in a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast when looking back at Benjamin's career. "I've seen Shelton on some AEW shows here lately, where his facial expressions fit what he's saying and what's going on, he just has a real good feel for the business, and he didn't always have that."

Ross added that Benjamin now seems more confident and relaxed at this stage of his career. "Let's face it: he's one of the best talents in the world!" the veteran boldly added. "We identified early on that the only thing he had to do was get his personality developed and to do that, you have to have the opportunity to do such." Benjamin has personally had positive things to say about his utilization in AEW, expressing a feeling of having the reigns in the promotion.