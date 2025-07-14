AEW Star Eddie Kingston Offers Update On Injury Recovery

The "Mad King" Eddie Kingston has been on the shelf for 14 months now after suffering a severe leg injury at NJPW Resurgence last May in a No Ropes Last Man Standing match against Gabe Kidd where he tore his ACL and meniscus. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of the inaugural AEW Continental Champion, but may not have to wait too much longer as Kingston gave a recovery update while joining "Cezar Bononi."

"Mentally, I'm finally seeing progress, you know what I mean? And it is getting better even when you don't think it is, and like, I would have the doctor or the guy from PT say, 'Oh, it's getting better,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'" Kingston said with a laugh.

Kingston has been working incredibly hard with his rehab assignments but found a struggle came about when doing in-ring exercises. Kingston first struggled with thinking too much when performing exercises such as rolls, and would make mistakes. Once he managed to clear his mind, Kingston found that he was his own worst enemy, successfully doing his drills when not thinking. The motivated man that he is, the former NJPW Strong Openweight champion is powering through his rehab to return to wrestling.

"Legs are sore, everything's sore from getting back in the ring to doing PT, so, that's it. It's like right here (points to his knee) where it gets it, like, where they took out the- but at least I can see this now (pointing out structure in his knee)," Kingston optimistically said. "When I first get back in the ring, and they were like, 'Alright, you gotta do this, and let's do this, and let's do this,' I just did it... For me, I don't think, I can't think, I just gotta do it.

