Trish Stratus Earns Standing Ovation After Loss To Tiffany Stratton At WWE Evolution

Tiffany Stratton defeated Trish Stratus to retain her Women's Championship at WWE Evolution.

Stratton was making her sixth title defense against the Hall of Famer on Sunday, with Stratus looking to win her eighth title almost 20 years after she had last reigned as champion. Stratus entered the bout sporting a belt buckle inspired by the Women's title belt she held during the 2000s, and gave a good go at taking the title from Stratton despite being largely outmatched throughout the contest.

Stratton got the better of the opening exchange to deliver two suplexes before taking Stratus onto the apron for another; Stratus flipped out of the move, following up with a Stratusphere to the floor. Stratus then slammed the champion into the barricade and threw her back in the ring for a spinebuster, but only getting a near-fall.

Stratus continued the attack with a Lou Thesz Press and a Tornado DDT for another near-fall, but Stratton found an opening through the following striking exchange to deliver a cartwheel back elbow followed by an innovative suplex-lumbar check hybrid for her own near-fall. Stratton went to the top rope for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Stratus got her knees up on the landing and followed up with Stratusfaction.

Stratton managed to kick out, prompting Stratus to attempt her own moonsault. This time Stratton got her knees up and followed through with the PME to secure the winning pinfall. After the bout, Stratton left the ring proclaiming she was the "Forever Champion" as Stratus stayed in the ring to receive "Thank you Trish" chants and a standing ovation, before eventually bowing and making her exit.