Backstage News On How Seth Rollins Injury Affected WWE Creative For SNME & Beyond

Seth Rollins' injury during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event reportedly carried knock-on effects.

Rollins was injured just as his bout with LA Knight on Saturday had got going, landing awkwardly and tweaking his knee prompting an audible to be called; Rollins hobbled to his feet so that Knight could deliver the BFT for the winning pinfall. Given that they had been planned to on for a longer period of time, the unfortunate happenstance took its own toll on match to come: Goldberg vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Fightful Select has reported that Rollins was planned to beat Knight but the injury ensured that, not only would he lose, but their bout would be over sooner than planned. This reportedly led to Goldberg's post-match speech being cut off, with the NBC feed cutting away mid-speech due to a hard out. A number of people within the company reportedly felt bad about that happening, and it was claimed that at least one higher-up apologized to Goldberg, with plans made quickly thereafter to post his speech in full.

PWInsider Elite reported that despite rumblings, there had been no plan for Rollins to cash in Money in the Bank on either Gunther or Goldberg in the main event, and the only change made to the plan was Rollins' defeat to Knight. Goldberg had reportedly always been planned to lose his retirement bout to Gunther, with Gunther's plans for SummerSlam set in stone prior to the weekend and due to begin on "WWE Raw" soon; Rollins was not a part of those plans