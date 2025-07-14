Why Lillian Garcia Ring Announced WWE Saturday Night's Main Event But Not Evolution

WWE fans are always happy when Lillian Garcia is in the ring for announcing duties. A familiar face and voice from a remarkable era in pro wrestling, Garcia made her WWE return this weekend for Saturday Night's Main Event. Originally planned to announce at tonight's Evolution PLE, Garcia had to drop out of the event. On her Instagram account, Garcia revealed that she is suffering from an illness which is affecting her abilities.

"Hey guys, life is definitely a funny thing. As you guys know, I was planning to announce Evolution tonight, but I have some breaking news that I won't be able to announce. So, what happened is some weeks ago I had a respiratory infection and I thought I was completely healed, but when I announced Saturday Night's Main Event last night, it flared up (my vocal cords did), my respiratory whatever it is in there so now I'm a little bit hoarse and I can't push it, I can't announce tonight or a lot of damage could be done," Garcia somberly said.

Garcia made her WWE announcing debut on "WWE Raw" in August 1999, starting her initial run in the company that went until September 2009. Garcia returned to WWE in December 2011 and stayed for another 8 years, announcing at the inaugural Evolution PLE in October 2018. Garcia's second stint in WWE ended in 2019, but a third run in the company began late last year.

"Big shout out to Alicia [Taylor] who's coming in, I'm really grateful to her, she's just a rock star, and I'm just so excited to support in a different way. These women, since I got here in '99, the evolution that I have seen of the women in this industry is absolutely incredible," Garcia proudly remarked. "Big shout out to all the women, so proud of everybody and thanks to all you fans that really embrace the women in this industry as well. Alright, I'm gonna be watching this from a safe place where I can stay quiet and I'm gonna heal up and I will be back. Alright, much peace, love and passion to you guys. Love you."